Whatcom County Jail report for June 17

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JUNE 17, 2017
Daniel Aguilar, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Johnny Thomas Bishop, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.
Tavares Malik Bowman, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear for third-degree malicious mischief.
Joe Laurenzo Castaneda, booked by the Lynden Police Department for failure to appear for disorderly conduct.
David Brian Haught, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a no-contact order.
Elisabeth Yang Henning, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
James Israel Jones, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Lawrence Sidney Lahatt, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for reckless endangerment.
David Hazlett Maynard, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Jule John Moorlag, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Brandon Scott Neily, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Everson Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, a controlled-substance violation and failure to appear for fourth-degree assault.
Walter James O'Leary, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for driving under the influence.
Jim Darren Prudhomme, booked by the Bellingham Police Department on fugitive from justice warrants.
Michael B. Shobe, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Austin Michael Skaarup, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Corbet Erick Stevens, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Kelli Verlene Williams, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear for third-degree assault of a transit officer.
Joshua Neil Winchester, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree trafficking, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana, possession of a stolen vehicle and first-degree possession of stolen property.
