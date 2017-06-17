Local

June 17, 2017 10:17 AM

Stuck on I-5 southbound near Mount Vernon? Here’s why.

By Kyle Mittan

Mount Vernon

Crews detoured traffic on Interstate 5 for several hours Saturday for a man who was “ranting and raving” on the overpass above the freeway at East Blackburn Road, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The incident led to the closure of all southbound lanes at around 5:30 a.m., the department said in a report. A detour was taking traffic off the interstate nearly a mile north of Blackburn at Kincaid Street, said Ally Barrera, a Department of Transportation spokeswoman.

The road was cleared at around 9:30 a.m., she said. By that point, Barrera added, traffic was backed up by about 5 miles, to the intersection with Highway 20.

The man on the overpass appeared to be under the influence of something, Barrera said, and was carrying a two-by-four. At one point, she added, he sat down on the edge of the overpass.

For the safety of police, drivers, and the man himself, the road was shut closed and police waited until they could safely approach him, Barrera said. He was later arrested.

No more information on the incident was immediately available.

Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan

