Ferndale students take to the street with positive messages

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:27 Northwood Casino ordered to shut down Pause 0:50 Did you know these facts about Flag Day? 2:51 What can be done about the high cost of housing in Bellingham? 1:38 Is this the biggest mural in Washington? 3:08 Bear crawls up on deck railing near Bellingham 1:29 Strawberries ripe for picking at Boxx Berry Farm 1:27 See some of the events at the annual Deming Logging Show 3:17 Take a look at some of the hazards on Mount Baker Highway 0:36 Crash near Blaine border crossing shuts down Pacific Highway 2:44 Man sentenced for assault that left woman paralyzed Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Terry Difley's 7th grade advisory class at Horizon Middle School in Ferndale installed "positive message" signs on Thornton Road and Vista Drive in Ferndale, Friday, June 16, 2017. The class received a grant from Project Neighborly, through the Whatcom Community Foundation. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com

Terry Difley's 7th grade advisory class at Horizon Middle School in Ferndale installed "positive message" signs on Thornton Road and Vista Drive in Ferndale, Friday, June 16, 2017. The class received a grant from Project Neighborly, through the Whatcom Community Foundation. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com