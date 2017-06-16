Ferndale students take to the street with positive messages

Students at Horizon Middle School took to the streets Friday to expand a project about positive messages.
Last year, students in Terry Diffley’s advisory class wrote positive messages on cardboard signs they posted around the hallways – stuff like “Be Brave – And Wave” or “Make Friends – Stay Friends.”
This year, using grant money from Whatcom Community Foundation’s Project Neighborly, the students designed similar aluminum signs and posted them on utility poles along Thornton Road and Vista Drive.
“My favorite one is ‘Good Things Take Time,’ because there’s always a rainbow after the storm,” said Sophia Dornelas, a 7th grader at the school.
Philip A. Dwyer: 360-715-2839, @PhilipADwyer
