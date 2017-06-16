Terry Difley's 7th grade advisory class at Horizon Middle School in Ferndale installed "positive message" signs on Thornton Road and Vista Drive in Ferndale, Friday, June 16, 2017. The class received a grant from Project Neighborly, through the Whatcom Community Foundation. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Terry Difley's 7th grade advisory class at Horizon Middle School in Ferndale installed "positive message" signs on Thornton Road and Vista Drive in Ferndale, Friday, June 16, 2017. The class received a grant from Project Neighborly, through the Whatcom Community Foundation.

June 16, 2017 5:00 AM

Ferndale students take to the street with positive messages

By Philip A. Dwyer

Students at Horizon Middle School took to the streets Friday to expand a project about positive messages.

Last year, students in Terry Diffley’s advisory class wrote positive messages on cardboard signs they posted around the hallways – stuff like “Be Brave – And Wave” or “Make Friends – Stay Friends.”

This year, using grant money from Whatcom Community Foundation’s Project Neighborly, the students designed similar aluminum signs and posted them on utility poles along Thornton Road and Vista Drive.

“My favorite one is ‘Good Things Take Time,’ because there’s always a rainbow after the storm,” said Sophia Dornelas, a 7th grader at the school.

