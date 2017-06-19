Families can find free summer meals for children at these locations in Whatcom County

School districts and organizations around Whatcom County will offer free breakfasts and lunches for all children this summer.
Most county districts and organizations like the Boys and Girls Club are sponsoring the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s annual Summer Food Service Program, handing out the meals on weekdays to children 18 years old or younger. Children do not need to be enrolled in summer school, nor do they need to attend a district school to get the meals at a location run by a school district.
Across the state, about 476,000 school children were signed up for free or reduced-price meals during the school year, yet the summer meals program is underused, according to Northwest Harvest. Only about 11 percent of students regularly receiving subsidized school meals participate in the summer program – even though those meals may not easily be replaced by families struggling to make ends meet, the agency said.
Here’s the list of locations and times.
Bellingham
▪ Bakerview Mobile Park, 4015 Eliza Ave.: Monday through Friday, June 19 to Aug. 18 (closed July 4). Free lunch will be served from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
▪ Bellingham Sportsplex, 1225 Civic Field Way: Monday through Friday, June 19 to Aug. 18 (closed July 4). Free lunch will be served from noon to 12:30 p.m.
▪ Cordata Elementary, 4420 Aldrich Road: Monday through Friday, June 19 to Aug. 18 (closed July 4). Free breakfast will be served from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m. Free lunch will be served from noon to 12:30 p.m.
▪ Regency Park Apartments, 2050 Fraser St.: Monday through Friday, June 19 to Aug. 18 (closed July 4). Free lunch will be served from noon to 12:30 p.m.
▪ Roosevelt Elementary, 2900 Yew St.: Monday through Friday, June 19 to Aug. 18 (closed July 4). Free breakfast will be served from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m. Free lunch will be served from noon to 12:30 p.m.
▪ Shuksan Middle School, 2717 Alderwood Ave.: Monday through Friday, June 26 to July 27 (closed July 4). Free breakfast will be served from 8:15 to 9 a.m. Free lunch will be served from noon to 12:30 p.m.
▪ Sterling Meadow Apartments, 512 Sterling Drive: Monday through Friday, June 19 to Aug. 18 (closed July 4). Free lunch will be served from noon to 12:30 p.m.
▪ Villa Santa Fe Apartment Complex, 804 W. Bakerview Road: Monday through Thursday, June 26 to July 27 (closed July 4). Free breakfast will be served from 8:45 to 9:15 a.m. Free lunch will be served from noon to 12:30 p.m.
Blaine
▪ Blaine Boys & Girls Club, 635 8th St.: Monday through Friday, July 5 to Aug. 25 (closed July 4). Lunch is served from 12 to 12:30 p.m. Snack time is 3:30 to 3:45 p.m.
Ferndale
▪ Ferndale Boys & Girls Club, 2015 Cherry St.: Monday through Friday, July 5 to Aug. 25 (closed July 4). Lunch is served from 12 to 12:30 p.m. Snack time is 3 to 3:15 p.m.
Meridian School District
▪ Meridian High School, 194 W. Laurel Road: Monday through Friday, June 26 to July 28 (closed July 4). Snack time is 10 to 10:15 a.m.
▪ Irene Reither Elementary School, 954 E. Hemmi Road: Monday through Friday, July 31 to Aug. 18. Snack time is 10 to 10:15 a.m.
Mount Baker School District
▪ Mount Baker Junior and Senior High School, 4936 Deming Road: Monday through Thursday, June 28 to July 27 (no service July 3 or 4). Breakfast 8:45-9 a.m.; lunch 11:20-11:50 a.m.
▪ East Whatcom Regional Resource Center, 8251 Kendall Road: Monday through Thursday June 28 to July 27 (no service July 4 or 5). Breakfast 9-9:15 a.m.; lunch noon to 12:30 p.m.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
Comments