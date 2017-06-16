What caused the two commercial fires earlier this week?

Two fires earlier this week have been linked to safety issues, although the cause of one incident remains undetermined, officials said.
No injuries were reported in either fire.
Fire that damaged the CreativiTea pottery studio in Lynden early Tuesday was ruled accidental and blamed on improper storage of combustible materials in a back room of the business in the 300 block of Front Street, said Interim Lynden Fire Chief Robert Spinner.
That fire caused smoke damage in two adjacent businesses, Clean Water Service and Creative Design, a hair salon.
Fairhaven-based CreativiTea’s Lynden location was being remodeled for a planned June 20 opening, said owner Chinook Graham.
It will now take at least a month more to get ready in the wake of the fire, Graham said.
In Bellingham, Assistant Fire Chief Bill Hewett said the cause of a warehouse fire Sunday in the Irongate area remains undetermined, but he noted that its origin was near where several electrical appliances were plugged into each of several outlet strips.
“The only thing that could create enough heat to start a fire in that area was electrical,” Hewett said. “We’re not sure if it’s a matter of circuits being overloaded or if it’s a failure in one of those particular components.”
Crews contained that fire to its room of origin in Solid State Glass Supply, a glass-blower and stained-glass supplier at 3815 Bakerview Spur. Smoke damage was reported in an adjacent storage unit and at JSport car repair and Heston Towing.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
