More apartments proposed near Columbia neighborhood

A new apartment complex is being planned near the Columbia neighborhood.
The proposed building at 1415 Dupont St. will be three stories high, have 39 apartment units and ground floor commercial space. it will also have 39 parking spaces.
A community meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on June 22 at the Bellingham Public Library, 210 Central Ave., to get comments about the project.
The applicant is Mericanuck Holdings LLC. Fred Wagner of Grinstad & Wagner Architects is the contact for anyone who has questions on the project. He can be reached at 360-676-9501.
