Plans are underway for an apartment building here at 1415 Dupont St. in Bellingham.
Plans are underway for an apartment building here at 1415 Dupont St. in Bellingham. Dave Gallagher dgallegher@bhamherald.com
Plans are underway for an apartment building here at 1415 Dupont St. in Bellingham. Dave Gallagher dgallegher@bhamherald.com

Local

June 15, 2017 5:00 AM

More apartments proposed near Columbia neighborhood

By Dave Gallagher

dgallagher@bhamherald.com

BELLINGHAM

A new apartment complex is being planned near the Columbia neighborhood.

The proposed building at 1415 Dupont St. will be three stories high, have 39 apartment units and ground floor commercial space. it will also have 39 parking spaces.

A community meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on June 22 at the Bellingham Public Library, 210 Central Ave., to get comments about the project.

The applicant is Mericanuck Holdings LLC. Fred Wagner of Grinstad & Wagner Architects is the contact for anyone who has questions on the project. He can be reached at 360-676-9501.

Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Did you know these facts about Flag Day?

Did you know these facts about Flag Day? 0:50

Did you know these facts about Flag Day?
What can be done about the high cost of housing in Bellingham? 2:51

What can be done about the high cost of housing in Bellingham?
Is this the biggest mural in Washington? 1:38

Is this the biggest mural in Washington?

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos