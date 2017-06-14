A surprising number of men in Washington aren't registering for the draft. That’s a felony.

More Videos 0:53 Bellingham Police investigating collision between SUV and motorcycle on Roeder Avenue Pause 1:12 AP, other media sue for info from Washington state lawmakers 1:34 Bellingham artist demonstrates his mural painting technique in downtown alley 0:48 Finally! After 83 days look what happened in Whatcom County 0:31 Small plane cartwheels after hitting tree 0:22 Video: Backwoods pole dance 'bears' all 3:21 Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday 2:01 Watch drone footage of Hurricane Irma's devastation in the Florida Keys 1:25 Firefighting from the skies: California National Guard shows aerial view of wildfires 1:25 Firefighting from the skies: California National Guard shows aerial view of wildfires Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Don Benton addresses 'fake news' and why the U.S. still (sort of) has a draft | Capitol Happy Hour Don Benton, a former Republican Washington state senator, talks about his new job leading the U.S. Selective Service System, which registers men for a nonexistent military draft. He also talks about why he likes taking the metro in Washington, D.C. (even though he's fought light rail at home), why he no longer works at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and what really happened when he allegedly called another lawmaker "a trashy, trampy mouthed little girl." Also, he corrects what he says is fake news about his military record. Filmed at Crown Bar in Tacoma, Washington, on June 13, 2017. Don Benton, a former Republican Washington state senator, talks about his new job leading the U.S. Selective Service System, which registers men for a nonexistent military draft. He also talks about why he likes taking the metro in Washington, D.C. (even though he's fought light rail at home), why he no longer works at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and what really happened when he allegedly called another lawmaker "a trashy, trampy mouthed little girl." Also, he corrects what he says is fake news about his military record. Filmed at Crown Bar in Tacoma, Washington, on June 13, 2017. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

Don Benton, a former Republican Washington state senator, talks about his new job leading the U.S. Selective Service System, which registers men for a nonexistent military draft. He also talks about why he likes taking the metro in Washington, D.C. (even though he's fought light rail at home), why he no longer works at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and what really happened when he allegedly called another lawmaker "a trashy, trampy mouthed little girl." Also, he corrects what he says is fake news about his military record. Filmed at Crown Bar in Tacoma, Washington, on June 13, 2017. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com