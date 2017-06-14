Huge Bellingham mural may be state’s largest

A Seattle artist has created what he says is the largest hand-painted mural in Washington state on the back walls of the recently renovated Dewey Griffin Subaru dealership on Iowa Street in Bellingham.
Ryan Henry Ward, who signs his work as henry (lower case), went to Western Washington University’s Fairhaven College, where his degree program mixed writing, art, and storytelling for children.
After college, he worked in Bellingham as a social worker until he became a full-time artist. The Seattle Weekly called him “Seattle’s most prolific muralist.”
Ward described his Bellingham project as “a combination of Dr. Seuess and Picasso.”
It covers 8,000 square feet and shows cartoonish animals backpacking, snowboarding and singing around a campfire.
And driving Subarus, of course.
“I wanted to do a mural that kinda captured the spirit of Bellingham a little bit, like what people here really enjoy doing,” Ward said.
The artist also planned to paint a smaller mural in the children’s waiting area at Dewey Griffin, said company spokeswoman Tanya McKinney.
