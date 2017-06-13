Whatcom County Jail report for June 12, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JUNE 12, 2017
Edward Wayne Andy, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Wendell Lee Davidson, booked by the state Department of Corrections.
John Loren Huggins, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
William Harold Lee Julius, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree assault and battery.
Ian Walker Krause, booked by the Washington State Patrol for reckless driving.
James W. Martin, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of forgery.
Melody Joy Morgan, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Moskovia Michelle Savvis, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Peter Charles Schroeder, booked by the Washington State Patrol for reckless driving and driving under the influence.
Jeremey Michale Wattam, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Comments