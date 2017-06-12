This bear seems to have found a home near Bellingham

Looks like the Toad Lake bear is settling in to the neighborhood.

Pam Simmons said a black bear, which looks similar to one reported by other area residents in recent weeks, climbed onto a neighbor’s deck last Saturday to nibble on food in a bird feeder and use part of the railing as a scratching post. The bear was in the yard for nearly three hours, Simmons said.

The residents notified agents with the state Department of Fish & Wildlife, who have been tracking the bear and hope to trap it. They also removed the bird feeder.

Several residents have reported seeing a juvenile black bear in the Toad Lake/Tweed Twenty area in the past few weeks, as he seeks out backyard bird feeders, chicken coops – basically any place he can find food.

Last month, several people reported a black bear on the Lummi Indian Reservation, and earlier this spring one was spotted near Blaine.

Residents can take steps to protect their property against wildlife, including keeping pet food indoors, securing or locking garbage bins, and taking down bird feeders, said Alysha Elsby, manager of the Wildlife Center at the Whatcom Humane Society. Callers can report sightings to the Fish & Wildlife’s regional office in Mill Creek at 425-775-1311.

If a bear sighting is an emergency, call 911, Jones said.