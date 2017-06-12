Whatcom County Jail report for June 11, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JUNE 11, 2017
Cheryl Jennifer Bartram, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a domestic violence anti-harassment order and fourth-degree assault.
Damien Bob Boneclub, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a controlled substance violation charge.
Narrisa Enjoli Deal, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham and Lynden police departments for third-degree driving with a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Kenneth Richard Garvin Sr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Robert Glen Herrington, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Adam Gregory Hibdon, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Delia Rose Jefferson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for no valid operator's license without other ID and failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of a dangerous weapon.
Connie Barbara King, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Timothy Gordon Rogers, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree burglary.
Jose Luis Solis-Lopez, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief.
Ryan Vaughn Michael Walker, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence and drive-by shooting.
