Three businesses affected by fire in Irongate warehouse

Fire damaged three units of a subdivided warehouse in the Irongate industrial area of north Bellingham Sunday night, officials said.
No one was injured in the fire, and a cause and damage estimate weren’t available early Monday, said Assistant Chief Bill Hewett of the Bellingham Fire Department.
He said the fire was contained to one unit, Solid State Glass Supply, but smoke damage affected neighboring units housing a car repair shop and Heston Towing.
This story will be updated.
