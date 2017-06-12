Bellingham Fire crews work at the scene of Sunday night’s fire at a warehouse in the Irongate industrial area.
Local

June 12, 2017 9:16 AM

Three businesses affected by fire in Irongate warehouse

By Robert Mittendorf

rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

BELLINGHAM

Fire damaged three units of a subdivided warehouse in the Irongate industrial area of north Bellingham Sunday night, officials said.

No one was injured in the fire, and a cause and damage estimate weren’t available early Monday, said Assistant Chief Bill Hewett of the Bellingham Fire Department.

He said the fire was contained to one unit, Solid State Glass Supply, but smoke damage affected neighboring units housing a car repair shop and Heston Towing.

This story will be updated.

Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty

