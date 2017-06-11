Whatcom County Jail report for June 10

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JUNE 10, 2017
Brian Douglas Bradley, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for manufacturing and delivery of amphetamine/methamphetamine, third-degree malicious mischief, second-degree theft and residential burglary.
Nicole Renee Brockway, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Heidi Marquita Brown, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Aaron Ray Grovom, booked by the Bellingham and Blaine police departments for failure to transfer title within 45 days, second-degree vehicle prowl, second-degree theft, and third-degree retail theft w/extenuating circumstances.
Justin Roy Hagin, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear for violation of a domestic-violence protection order.
Jesse Ryan Hicks, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a domestic-violence protection order.
Fabrizzio Alejandro Landaverde Urbina, booked by the Washington State Patrol for no valid operator's license without other id and second-degree negligent driving.
Saysana Luangkhamdeng, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled-substance violation.
Julio Ramirez Sanchez, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Brok John Rideout, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Ryan Hamilton Turk, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Temir Adam Vanhorn, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear for a controlled-substance violation.
Giancarlo Art Villalobos-Lopez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for attempting to elude a police vehicle and driving under the influence.
