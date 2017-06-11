Deming Logging Show celebrates timber industry

More Videos

9/11 responder: Their sacrifice humbles me 1:37

9/11 responder: Their sacrifice humbles me

Pause
For Upper Skagit Tribe, fishing is a way of life 1:48

For Upper Skagit Tribe, fishing is a way of life

City pulls Confederate general's name off Bellingham bridge 1:11

City pulls Confederate general's name off Bellingham bridge

Finally! After 83 days look what happened in Whatcom County 0:48

Finally! After 83 days look what happened in Whatcom County

Tiny home resident at Lummi talks about his experiences when he was homeless 2:20

Tiny home resident at Lummi talks about his experiences when he was homeless

Get a sneak peek at renovations at the Granary Building 4:55

Get a sneak peek at renovations at the Granary Building

Timelapse video shows spread of wildfire in Columbia River Gorge 0:30

Timelapse video shows spread of wildfire in Columbia River Gorge

Mayor feels Tacoma should compete for second Amazon headquarters 0:29

Mayor feels Tacoma should compete for second Amazon headquarters

Florida theme park flamingos take shelter as Hurricane Irma nears 0:11

Florida theme park flamingos take shelter as Hurricane Irma nears

Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday 3:21

Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday

  • See some of the events at the annual Deming Logging Show

    Loggers compete in various events at the Deming Logging Show on Saturday, June 10, in Deming. The show was started in 1967 to benefit loggers injured or killed in logging accidents in Whatcom County.

Loggers compete in various events at the Deming Logging Show on Saturday, June 10, in Deming. The show was started in 1967 to benefit loggers injured or killed in logging accidents in Whatcom County. Evan Abell The Bellingham Herald
Loggers compete in various events at the Deming Logging Show on Saturday, June 10, in Deming. The show was started in 1967 to benefit loggers injured or killed in logging accidents in Whatcom County. Evan Abell The Bellingham Herald

Local

Deming Logging Show celebrates timber industry

The Bellingham Herald Staff

June 11, 2017 5:00 AM

Loggers from across the Northwest gathered at the Deming Logging Show on Saturday to show off their skills – both old and new. Competitors tested each other in ax throwing, speed climbing and log rolling, as well as bucking events, in which competitors see who can rip through a log in the shortest amount of time, using everything from a traditional two-handed saw to a modified chainsaw. The event also had “show and shine” categories for logging trucks.

Established in 1963, the Deming Logging Show was inspired by the need to financially assist loggers who were injured in the woods in Whatcom County. Events and exhibitions display the skills, tools, and technology used in the logging industry.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

9/11 responder: Their sacrifice humbles me

View More Video