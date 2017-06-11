Deming Logging Show celebrates timber industry

More Videos 1:37 9/11 responder: Their sacrifice humbles me Pause 1:48 For Upper Skagit Tribe, fishing is a way of life 1:11 City pulls Confederate general's name off Bellingham bridge 0:48 Finally! After 83 days look what happened in Whatcom County 2:20 Tiny home resident at Lummi talks about his experiences when he was homeless 4:55 Get a sneak peek at renovations at the Granary Building 0:30 Timelapse video shows spread of wildfire in Columbia River Gorge 0:29 Mayor feels Tacoma should compete for second Amazon headquarters 0:11 Florida theme park flamingos take shelter as Hurricane Irma nears 3:21 Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday Video Link copy Embed Code copy

See some of the events at the annual Deming Logging Show Loggers compete in various events at the Deming Logging Show on Saturday, June 10, in Deming. The show was started in 1967 to benefit loggers injured or killed in logging accidents in Whatcom County. Loggers compete in various events at the Deming Logging Show on Saturday, June 10, in Deming. The show was started in 1967 to benefit loggers injured or killed in logging accidents in Whatcom County. Evan Abell The Bellingham Herald

