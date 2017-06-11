Deming Logging Show celebrates timber industry

Loggers from across the Northwest gathered at the Deming Logging Show on Saturday to show off their skills – both old and new. Competitors tested each other in ax throwing, speed climbing and log rolling, as well as bucking events, in which competitors see who can rip through a log in the shortest amount of time, using everything from a traditional two-handed saw to a modified chainsaw. The event also had “show and shine” categories for logging trucks.
Established in 1963, the Deming Logging Show was inspired by the need to financially assist loggers who were injured in the woods in Whatcom County. Events and exhibitions display the skills, tools, and technology used in the logging industry.
