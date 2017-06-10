Maple Falls woman flown to Harborview after hit-and-run crash on North Cascades Highway

A Maple Falls woman was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after a hit-and-run crash on North Cascades Highway.
Myrtle K. Blanco, 38, was injured while riding as a passenger in the crash that occurred around 1:45 p.m. Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol. Information on her condition was not immediately available.
The driver of the car Blanco was in, Steven Todd Lindstrom, 44, of Marblemount, was booked into Skagit County Jail at about 4 p.m. on suspicion of vehicular assault, according to jail records.
Blanco was riding with Lindstrom in a silver 1992 Geo Storm coupe headed west on North Cascades Highway, or Highway 20, near Baker Lake Grocery about a mile east of Hamilton, the state patrol said.
Lindstrom came up behind a dark green 1995 Chevy Astro van, driven by Raymond F. Camacho, 40, of Concrete. Lindstrom failed to stop, the state patrol said, and rear-ended the van. It was unclear why Lindstrom didn’t stop, said state patrol Sgt. Keith Leary.
Blanco was not wearing a seatbelt, and her head hit the windshield, Leary said. Neither Lindstrom nor Camacho were injured, according to a state patrol report.
Lindstrom fled the scene, Leary said. Troopers later found him hiding in a recreational vehicle in the area.
Authorities believed he was under the influence of something, Leary said, and took blood samples. The results are pending.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
