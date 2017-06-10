The rooster has landed... here’s a look at Fairhaven’s newest bakery

Miran and Fred Schang were so happy about the warm welcome they received after moving to Bellingham, they made sure to incorporate that attitude into their new business.
The couple opened Iron Rooster Bakery on June 9 at 1208 10th St. in Fairhaven, near Archer Ale House. Miran Schang is the pastry baker and was trained at the French Culinary Institute (now the International Culinary Center) in New York City. She worked at a variety of places in New York, including Amy’s Bread as the executive pastry chef and as a pastry chef at Inside Park at St. Barts.
The bakery will feature a variety of items including croissants, danishes, pies, cookies and muffins. There will also be some gluten free options and the bakery will serve Bellingham’s Camber Coffee. Miran Schang said she might consider adding items like soups and sandwiches, but for now she wants to create great pastries.
With a desire to get away from the hectic New York City lifestyle, Miran and Fred moved to Bellingham about 18 months ago to be closer to family. After buying a home, they quickly met neighbors and people around town who welcomed them.
“It’s great how nice people are in Bellingham,” Fred Schang said. “We love living here, and the bakery is a way for us to show our appreciation to everyone we’ve met.”
While remodeling the former hair salon space, the couple gave away some 2,000 sample cookies during Ski to Sea. Last week they also gave away samples to people who wandered in, curious about what the bakery offered.
The Iron Rooster name, by the way, comes from a rooster statue that came with the Bellingham house they bought. They plan on having it as a regular visitor at the bakery.
The bakery is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday, closed on Mondays. Details can be found on the company’s Facebook page.
OTHER TIDBITS
Long known for its breakfast menu, Homeskillet is breaking out an evening menu. The restaurant at 521 Kentucky St. is offering Mexican food and cocktails. Food items on the “Nightskillet” menu include smoke jalapeno deviled eggs, polenta and smoked turkey enchiladas, according to a news release from the company. Dinner is served 4-9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and stays open an hour later on Friday and Saturday. Details can be found on its Facebook page. ... Old World Deli at 1228 N. State St. is celebrating its 10th anniversary on June 13 with a family-style dinner party 5:30-7 p.m. Details, including ticket prices for the event, can be found on its Facebook page. ... A Bellingham building permit application was submitted to change a former auto repair shop into offices at 2011 Iron St. ... Boundary Bay Brewery won its 50th medal at the North American Brewers Association awards for its “Batch 6000” Baltic Porter.
The porter was awarded a gold medal and was Boundary’s 6,000th batch of beer, which is equal to about 22.3 million pints, according to the brewery’s news release. ... Chuckanut Brewery had a strong showing at the NABA, taking home six medals, three of them gold. The gold medal winners for Chuckanut were the Kolsch German Style Ale, Pilsner Lager and Dunkel Lager. The Vienna Lager and Helles Lager each won a silver and the new Doppelbock won a bronze medal, according to a company news release. ... Wander Brewing took home a silver for its Global Mutt beer and a bronze for its Together beer, according to the NABA website.
