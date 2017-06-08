Have you seen this bear? He got too close for comfort for one Whatcom couple

Barbara and Ed Dahl walked into their living room of their Toad Lake Road on Wednesday and saw a stranger looking through their window – a black bear.

There was “only a pane of glass between us and him,” Barbara Dahl wrote in an email. “We prayed the glass would hold, especially when he thumped it with his paws.”

The bear spent about 30 minutes sniffing around their deck and bird feeders. At one point, it walked right past a sliding glass door that the Dahls had left cracked open for their pet cats.

“Not sure why he didn’t just walk right into our house, but thankfully he didn’t,” Barbara Dahl said. “He was assertive but not really aggressive, grunted and growled a couple times and did the shaking of the head.”

They notified the Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife, several neighbors and kept their cats inside, she said.

The sighting is one of several reported in the past month and is believed to be the same juvenile that has been roaming around the area just north of Lake Whatcom.

Last month, several people also reported a black bear on the Lummi Indian Reservation, and earlier this spring one was spotted near Blaine.

As of Thursday morning, the Toad Lake Road bear was still at large, though Fish and Wildlife agents were setting a trap in the area, Dahl said.

Callers can report sightings to the department’s regional office in Mill Creek at 425-775-1311. If a bear sighting is an emergency, call 911.