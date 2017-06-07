Final stretch run for Holly Street construction work. Here’s what to watch for

Repaving work on Holly Street is being rescheduled in order to avoid rainy weather.
The paving is now scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Sunday and finish up at 7 a.m. on Monday, according to a news release from the City of Bellingham.
During that time parts of the road will be closed and flaggers will direct traffic through detours. The sidewalks will remain open along Holly Street during the work. The Holly Street paving will take place between Railroad Avenue and Bay Street.
The work was originally scheduled Thursday, but with rain in the forecast, construction crews decided to move the project. As of Wednesday, forecasters are predicting only a slight chance of rain on Sunday.
After that part is complete, crews will repave some connecting side streets during the day and striping work will be installed.
Next week crews will repave Holly Street between Bay Street and Broadway. That work is expected to take place Monday-Tuesday.
