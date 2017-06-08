Whatcom County U-pick, we-pick farms sought for annual Herald list

The annual list of U-pick and we-pick farms for summer fruits, berries and other produce will be published June 22 in The Bellingham Herald.
If your farm will not be open by June 22, include your anticipated opening date.
Please complete this information, in this order:
▪ Name of farm
▪ Address
▪ Phone number and website
▪ Opening and closing days and dates for season
▪ Hours and days of the week open
▪ Specific produce available.
Send the information to margaret.bikman@bellinghamherald.com by June 15.
