Logan Reddin of Bellingham uses his bicycle to get some early strawberry picking done at Bellingham Country Gardens on June 3. The fields are now open for u-pick 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday through the summer Sam Grubbs Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
June 07, 2017 5:00 AM

Whatcom strawberries are finally arriving. Here’s where to find them

By Dave Gallagher

They are hitting the market much later than last year, but Whatcom County strawberries are finally starting to arrive.

Bellingham Country Gardens at 2838 E. Kelly Road recently opened its fields to u-picking, while Barbie’s Berries has opened a roadside stand in the Fairway shopping center in Lynden.

Barbie’s plans to get its strawberries into local grocery stores in the coming days, including Haggen, Safeway, the Food Pavilion and The Market at Birch Bay.

Boxx Berry Farm at 6211 Northwest Road plans to have some strawberries ready by this weekend, according to its Facebook page.

The strawberry harvest and the u-picking on other farms is expected to be in full force starting next week, with much of the harvest completed around early July, said Barb Kraght, owner at Barbie’s Berries.

Last year the strawberry harvest began in mid-May, but that was an unusually early year. With a much colder winter, this year’s harvest is more in line with the traditional start time.

Kraght said she’s glad to get he harvest going before Father’s Day weekend, which is typically the biggest period for strawberry sales. While rain is expected to arrive Thursday, the local strawberry farmers are hoping for sunny weather in the coming weeks to complete the ripening process.

Sam Grubbs of Bellingham Country Gardens said his field fared well through the cold, wet winter and didn’t suffer much damage. No herbicides or pesticides are sprayed at Bellingham Country Gardens, which will be open for u-picking 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each Wednesday and Saturday during the summer. Grubbs expects to have strawberries available throughout the summer.

Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz

