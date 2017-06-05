Watch Mount Baker helicopter rescue

A search and rescue helicopter crew from Whidbey Island Naval Air Station rescued an injured climber from the 9,000-foot level of Mount Baker on Sunday afternoon. The patient had fallen into a into a deep crevasse.
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald Whidbey Island Naval Air Station
