More Videos

How to keep safe in the smoky haze 1:19

How to keep safe in the smoky haze

Pause
When will wildfire smoke clear up? Not anytime soon, according to forecasts 0:30

When will wildfire smoke clear up? Not anytime soon, according to forecasts

Arch of Healing and Reconciliation breaks ground 1:59

Arch of Healing and Reconciliation breaks ground

City pulls Confederate general's name off Bellingham bridge 1:11

City pulls Confederate general's name off Bellingham bridge

Watch Kenyan acrobats form human pyramids at the Lynden Fair 1:26

Watch Kenyan acrobats form human pyramids at the Lynden Fair

Seniors battle for supremacy at All County Bocce Tournament 1:19

Seniors battle for supremacy at All County Bocce Tournament

Aerial footage of salmon net damaged during eclipse's high tides 0:33

Aerial footage of salmon net damaged during eclipse's high tides

Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday 3:21

Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday

President Trump rallies the crowd in Arizona 2:53

President Trump rallies the crowd in Arizona

Do you know when to stop for a school bus? 1:43

Do you know when to stop for a school bus?

  • Watch Mount Baker helicopter rescue

    A search and rescue helicopter crew from Whidbey Island Naval Air Station rescued an injured climber from the 9,000-foot level of Mount Baker on Sunday afternoon. The patient had fallen into a into a deep crevasse.

Watch Mount Baker helicopter rescue

A search and rescue helicopter crew from Whidbey Island Naval Air Station rescued an injured climber from the 9,000-foot level of Mount Baker on Sunday afternoon. The patient had fallen into a into a deep crevasse.
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald Whidbey Island Naval Air Station