People camp out for Peace Out against homelessness

Michael McFarlane, director for Whatcom County Parks and Recreation, talks about plans to build a new trail on Stewart Mountain during a volunteer work party on Saturday, June 3, at Lake Whatcom Park in Bellingham.
Starting in early April, WSDOT crews began working to clear snow and debris from State Route 20 between Diablo and Mazama, more commonly known as the North Cascades Highway. Following five weeks of hard work, the closed stretch of highway reopened to traffic on Tuesday, May 16. The road will likely close again around Thanksgiving, or when conditions become too unsafe.
Christopher Trent, a former youth pastor at Bellingham Baptist Church, appears at his sentencing for third-degree rape of a child, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Whatcom County Superior Court in Bellingham, Washington.
In his annual State of the County address to the Whatcom County Council on Tuesday, May 30, Executive Jack Louws pointed to two major issues facing the county -- the impact of the state Supreme Court decision on rural water wells, and funding for a new county jail.
Children explore tide pools during low tide at Larrabee State Park on Friday, May 26, near Bellingham. Classes from several Whatcom County schools were at Larrabee State Park on field trips to explore the tide pools. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration lists Bellingham as having a midday low tide of -2.6 feet on Friday and -2.8 feet on Saturday which are some of the lowest of the year.
Chelsea and Phil Jackson of Bellingham discuss how they prepared for buying their first home by getting stable jobs, taking a class at the Whatcom Educational Credit Union, securing a loan and finding a real-estate agent they trusted.
Longtime Ski to Sea competitor Brian Flannelly of Bellingham describes some of the submerged dangers on the left channel of the Nooksack River recently. River flow was 5,300 feet per second, or 8.25 feet, about where meteorologists and hydrologists think levels will be on race day. The hazardous approach is marked with poles.
Washington State Department of Ecology Hydrogeologist Cris Matthews, left, talks about the cleanup plan at the site of a former marine fueling business during a public tour of Blaine Marina on Wednesday, May 24. Following the removal of the fuel tanks and buildings the contaminated soil will be excavated and replaced with clean fill. The tour was organized by RE Sources for Sustainable Communities, Washington State Department of Ecology and Port of Bellingham.