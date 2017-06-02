News
Sports
Entertainment
Classifieds
54°
Full Menu
54°
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
About Us
Contact Us
Newsletters
News Tips
Share a Photo
Digital Edition
Dealsaver
News
All News
Local
Crime
Northwest
Nation & World
Weird News
Local Elections
Videos
Galleries
Traffic Cams
Webcam
Reader Photos
Columnists
Rules of the Road
Sports
All Sports
High Schools
Prep Basketball
Prep Football
Community Sports
Seahawks
Mariners
Outdoors
Colleges
Politics
Politics
Elections
Business
All Business
National Business
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Calendar
Restaurants
Movie News & Reviews
Movie Showtimes
Celebrities
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Columnists
Get Out
Living
All Living
Celebrations
Food & Drink
Families
Whatcom Magazine
Primetime Seniors
Whatcom Weddings
Opinion
All Opinion
Editorial Cartoons
Letters to the Editor
Obituaries
Local Obituaries
Submit an Obituary
Public Notices
Cars
Jobs
Moonlighting
Homes
Classifieds
Shopping
Place An Ad
Local
Playlist
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
0:43
Black bear sniffs around this Bellingham area neighborhood
Pause
0:31
Public invited to open house for proposed trail near Bellingham International Airport
3:03
Judge to child rapist: Your behavior is terrifying
4:07
WSDOT crews explain how they clear North Cascades Highway
1:30
Whatcom County is facing two major issues, Executive Jack Louws says
1:37
Silver Reef caller-"Want me to blow up your casino?"
1:12
Have you seen the low tides this week around Bellingham?
1:07
Five things to know about Ski to Sea heading into Memorial Day weekend
1:53
Chelsea and Phil Jackson of Bellingham talk about their experience buying their first home
2:02
10 historical facts about Fairhaven
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
Riders show all on Bellingham Naked Bike Ride
Jun 02, 2017
About 350 scantily clad and naked cyclists parade through the streets of Bellingham, Friday June 2, 2017, for the ninth annual Bellingham World Naked Bike Ride.
Philip A. Dwyer
pdwyer@bhamherald.com
More Videos
1:14
Riders show all on Bellingham Naked Bike Ride
0:43
Black bear sniffs around this Bellingham area neighborhood
0:31
Public invited to open house for proposed trail near Bellingham International Airport
3:03
Judge to child rapist: Your behavior is terrifying
4:07
WSDOT crews explain how they clear North Cascades Highway
1:30
Whatcom County is facing two major issues, Executive Jack Louws says
1:37
Silver Reef caller-"Want me to blow up your casino?"
1:12
Have you seen the low tides this week around Bellingham?
1:07
Five things to know about Ski to Sea heading into Memorial Day weekend
1:53
Chelsea and Phil Jackson of Bellingham talk about their experience buying their first home
2:02
10 historical facts about Fairhaven
1:52
Ski to Sea competitor describes dangers on the Nooksack River
More Videos
Editor's Choice Videos
Subscriptions
Digital Subscriptions
Subscriber Services
e-Edition
Newsletters
Site Information
Customer Service
About Us
Contact Us
Archive
Social, Mobile & More
Mobile & Apps
Facebook
Twitter
You Tube
RSS
Submit a Photo
Advertising
Information
Place a Classified
Place an Obituary
Place a Celebration
Local Deals
Shopping
More
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service