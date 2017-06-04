Want local restaurant food but don’t want to leave the house? There’s an app for that

Uber in Bellingham is about to become more than just getting a ride around town.
On Monday, the company officially launches UberEats, which delivers food from local restaurants to customers.
It requires customers to download a separate app to their smartphone, then it’s just a matter of finding a participating local restaurant and ordering the food.
A $5.99 booking fee is added to the food order and then it’s a matter of waiting for the delivery. Customers will know the price upfront before they order, according to a news release from the company.
“We’re partnering with some terrific restaurants to make sure it’s easy for Bellingham customers to get the food they love quickly and conveniently,” said David Rutenberg, UberEats general manager in Washington state, in the news release.
Bellingham restaurants that have already signed on include Brotha Dudes, Tadeo’s Mexican Restaurant and Over Easy. During the opening week, UberEats is expecting to have dozens of Bellingham restaurants participating, said Nathan Hambley, a spokesman for Uber.
UberEats adds another option to the Bellingham restaurant delivery service, which is also home to Viking Food. Brotha Dudes plans on using both Viking Food and UberEats, because the owners believe the services appeal to two different demographics, said Duncan Stoker, general manager and co-owner at the restaurant. With Viking Food, Brotha Dudes tends to get orders from college students to professionals. He said he expects the ability to order through an app will appeal to the younger crowd.
Having two delivery services adds a level of competition that will make both even better, Stoker said.
“I think this is a way to grow the delivery service component in Bellingham,” Stoker said. “ I would say try both of them out.”
UberEats is in several cities across the U.S., and launched in Tacoma earlier this year.
The company is also looking for people interested in driving for UberEats. Details about being a driver can be found at uber.com/deliver.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
