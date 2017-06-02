Ferndale father, son escape fire that destroys their home

A father suffered burns early Friday, when he and his 6-year-old son escaped a fire that destroyed their home east of Ferndale.
The man and his son were awakened to the fire around 12:30 a.m. at a doublewide mobile home in the 6400 block of Aldrich Road, said Whatcom County Fire District 7 Division Chief Ben Boyko. Firefighters rushed to the home to find flames shooting out the windows, and took a defensive approach to battling the fire until more engines arrived.
The flames were knocked down before 1 a.m. Firefighters cut into the ceiling as they extinguished the fire, while smoke, flame, heat and water likely damaged the home beyond repair, Boyko said.
The father told firefighters he suffered burns when he went back inside looking for his daughter – who, as it turned out, was not home at the time, Boyko said. An update on the man’s condition wasn’t available Friday. The Whatcom County Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to investigate the cause of the fire.
