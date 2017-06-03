Future of fast-food service arrives in Bellingham

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:14 Riders show all on Bellingham Naked Bike Ride Pause 0:43 Black bear sniffs around this Bellingham area neighborhood 0:31 Public invited to open house for proposed trail near Bellingham International Airport 3:03 Judge to child rapist: Your behavior is terrifying 4:07 WSDOT crews explain how they clear North Cascades Highway 1:30 Whatcom County is facing two major issues, Executive Jack Louws says 1:37 Silver Reef caller-"Want me to blow up your casino?" 1:12 Have you seen the low tides this week around Bellingham? 1:07 Five things to know about Ski to Sea heading into Memorial Day weekend 1:53 Chelsea and Phil Jackson of Bellingham talk about their experience buying their first home Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A look at some of the changes to McDonald's on West Telegraph Road on Thursday, June 1, in Bellingham. Evan Abell eabell@bhamherald.com

A look at some of the changes to McDonald's on West Telegraph Road on Thursday, June 1, in Bellingham. Evan Abell eabell@bhamherald.com