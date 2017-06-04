Have a high school or college grad to celebrate? Here are Whatcom County’s ceremonies

Whatcom County graduations begin later than usual for some schools thanks to an abundance of snow days during an exceptionally snowy winter.

The ceremonies begin June 8 with Lynden Christian High School and run until June 20, when Lummi Nation School and Bellingham Technical College hold their ceremonies.

Here’s a list of dates, times and locations for Whatcom County ceremonies. Tickets are not required unless otherwise indicated.

Bellingham

▪ Bellingham High School: 6:30 p.m. June 16 in the school’s gym. Tickets are required, and each student is given eight.

▪ Explorations Academy: 6 p.m. June 9 on the school’s lower level.

▪ Options High School: 6:30 p.m. June 15 at the Bellingham High School auditorium.

▪ Sehome High School: 5 p.m. June 17 in the Squalicum High School gym. Tickets are required, and each graduate is given several.

▪ Squalicum High School: 11 a.m. June 17 in the school’s gym. Tickets are required, and each graduate is given six.

Blaine

▪ Blaine High School: 6 p.m. June 16 in the school’s gym.

Ferndale

▪ Ferndale High School: 11 a.m. June 10 at Civic Stadium.

▪ Windward High School: 6 p.m. June 13 in the school’s gym.

Lummi Nation

▪ Lummi Nation School: 6 p.m. June 20 in the school’s gym.

Lynden

▪ Lynden High School: 7 p.m. June 9 at Rollie DeKoster Field, weather permitting. (Ceremony will move to high school gym in the event of inclement weather).

▪ Lynden Christian High School: 7 p.m. June 8 at the high school football field. (Ceremony will move to high school gym in the event of inclement weather).

Meridian

▪ Meridian High School: 6:30 p.m. June 16 in the school’s gym.

Mount Baker

▪ Mount Baker High School: 6:30 p.m. June 15 at Tisdale Field.

Nooksack Valley

▪ Nooksack Valley High School: 7 p.m. June 16 at Sid Lambert Field. (Ceremony will move to the school’s gym in the event of inclement weather).

Colleges

▪ Bellingham Technical College: 7 p.m. June 20 at Mount Baker Theatre. Tickets are required, and each graduate is given four.

▪ Northwest Indian College: 5 p.m. June 16 at the Wex'liem Community Building.

▪ Whatcom Community College: 6:30 p.m. June 16 in the WCC Pavilion and Student Recreation Center. Tickets are required, and each graduate is given three. The ceremony will be streamed live on TVs at the Heiner Theater and Syre Student Center.

▪ Western Washington University: Ceremonies at 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. June 10 at Carver Academic Building. Tickets are required, and each graduate is given four. Each ceremony will be streamed live at http://www.ustream.tv/channel/wwu-live-events1.