Public invited to open house for proposed trail near Bellingham International Airport

A quick look at parts of the proposed trail near Bellingham International Airport on Wednesday, May 31, in Bellingham.
Evan Abell The Bellingham Herald
WSDOT crews explain how they clear North Cascades Highway

Starting in early April, WSDOT crews began working to clear snow and debris from State Route 20 between Diablo and Mazama, more commonly known as the North Cascades Highway. Following five weeks of hard work, the closed stretch of highway reopened to traffic on Tuesday, May 16. The road will likely close again around Thanksgiving, or when conditions become too unsafe.

Have you seen the low tides this week around Bellingham?

Children explore tide pools during low tide at Larrabee State Park on Friday, May 26, near Bellingham. Classes from several Whatcom County schools were at Larrabee State Park on field trips to explore the tide pools. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration lists Bellingham as having a midday low tide of -2.6 feet on Friday and -2.8 feet on Saturday which are some of the lowest of the year.

Ski to Sea competitor describes dangers on the Nooksack River

Longtime Ski to Sea competitor Brian Flannelly of Bellingham describes some of the submerged dangers on the left channel of the Nooksack River recently. River flow was 5,300 feet per second, or 8.25 feet, about where meteorologists and hydrologists think levels will be on race day. The hazardous approach is marked with poles.

A look at how the port, state will clean up Blaine Marina

Washington State Department of Ecology Hydrogeologist Cris Matthews, left, talks about the cleanup plan at the site of a former marine fueling business during a public tour of Blaine Marina on Wednesday, May 24. Following the removal of the fuel tanks and buildings the contaminated soil will be excavated and replaced with clean fill. The tour was organized by RE Sources for Sustainable Communities, Washington State Department of Ecology and Port of Bellingham.

See highlights of the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea Parade

Photos from the parade are shown as a marching band made up of students from Bellingham middle schools performs at the start of the Junior Ski to Sea Parade on Friday, May 19, in Bellingham. The annual event started at Cornwall Avenue and Kearney Street and ended downtown at Railroad Avenue and Champion Street.

