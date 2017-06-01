File McClatchy
June 01, 2017 4:53 PM

Girl, 14, identified after accidental drowning at Birch Bay pool

By Caleb Hutton

BIRCH BAY

A teenage girl died in an accidental drowning at a Birch Bay pool, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Thursday.

An ambulance rushed Autumn R. Latour, 14, to St. Joseph hospital around 2 p.m. Memorial Day, after a report of a drowning at an outdoor pool in the 7300 block of Birch Bay Drive.

Latour, an honor student at Henry M. Jackson High School in Mill Creek, was later taken to a hospital in Seattle, where she died Tuesday. The death was ruled an accident Thursday by the medical examiner’s office in King County.

Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb

