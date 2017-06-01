Nude cyclists to peddle through downtown Bellingham Friday for annual Naked Bike Ride

3:03 Judge to child rapist: Your behavior is terrifying Pause

1:30 Whatcom County is facing two major issues, Executive Jack Louws says

1:37 Silver Reef caller-"Want me to blow up your casino?"

1:12 Have you seen the low tides this week around Bellingham?

1:07 Five things to know about Ski to Sea heading into Memorial Day weekend

1:53 Chelsea and Phil Jackson of Bellingham talk about their experience buying their first home

2:02 10 historical facts about Fairhaven

1:52 Ski to Sea competitor describes dangers on the Nooksack River

1:46 A look at how the port, state will clean up Blaine Marina