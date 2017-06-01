Is Blaine our most charming waterfront city?

Blaine has been named one of the 10 most charming waterfront towns in Washington state, according to OnlyInYourState.com, though readers quickly pointed to several other candidates.
The site does not say what criteria it used to select its charmers, but there are some odd choices on the list – including Kennewick and Stevenson, both on the Columbia River, and LaConner, whose waterfront is a channel between Skagit Bay and Padilla Bay. Commenters were quick to nominate other favorites.
“These are all terrific locations, but I can't believe you left Coupeville out!” said one commenter.
“I find it hard to believe that Gig Harbor, Poulsbo, Port Angeles, Roche Harbor, Friday Harbor & Lake Chelan did NOT make it onto this list!!!” said another.
The short writeup on Blaine, ranked No. 8, reads: “Want a taste of the laid back British Columbia lifestyle without crossing the Canadian border? Blaine is the closest you can get without bringing your passport, and the Semiahmoo Bay area is absolutely beautiful.”
Here’s the list, in order: Port Townsend, La Conner, Ocean Shores, Stevenson, Kennewick, Olympia, Anacortes, Blaine, Belfair and Langley.
Comments