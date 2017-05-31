Which Whatcom County elected official will get a $10,199 pay raise next year?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:30 Whatcom County is facing two major issues, executive says Pause 1:37 Silver Reef caller-"Want me to blow up your casino?" 1:12 Have you seen the low tides this week around Bellingham? 1:07 Five things to know about Ski to Sea heading into Memorial Day weekend 1:53 Chelsea and Phil Jackson of Bellingham talk about their experience buying their first home 2:02 10 historical facts about Fairhaven 1:52 Ski to Sea competitor describes dangers on the Nooksack River 1:46 A look at how the port, state will clean up Blaine Marina 0:46 '64 Falcon lands on Fairhaven roof - gently 1:50 Highlights from the Junior Ski to Sea Parade Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email In his annual State of the County address to the Whatcom County Council on Tuesday, May 30, Executive Jack Louws pointed to two major issues facing the county -- the impact of the state Supreme Court decision on rural water wells, and funding for a new county jail. Whatcom County Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

