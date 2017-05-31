Which Whatcom County elected official will get a $10,199 pay raise next year?

Whatcom County elected officials are getting pay raises, with the biggest increase – $10,199 in one year – going to County Executive Jack Louws.
The County Council approved the raises on Tuesday, as recommended and set by the Salary Commission, a group of appointed residents.
All the elected officials will receive a 1.9 percent cost-of-living increase in 2018, and a 2 percent increase in 2019. Sheriff Bill Elfo and Louws are getting more money on top of the cost of living.
Here’s what elected officials make now, and what they will make by 2019:
▪ County executive – $158,823 to $172,402.
The jump in Louws’ pay included a salary adjustment of $7,181, for next year.
Previously, the county executive’s pay had been comparable to that of the prosecuting attorney. The Salary Commission wanted to bring them back in line again, given the scope of management responsibility for the county executive. Hence, the adjustment.
▪ Prosecuting attorney – $165,870 to $172,402.
The prosecuting attorney’s raises had been linked to those of Superior Court judges, which the state increased by 4 percent for 2018. The commission felt that was too much for Whatcom County, so David McEachran, the prosecuting attorney, received the same cost of living increases as everyone else.
▪ Sheriff – $134,904 to $142,000.
Elfo will get adjustments of $985 next year and $779 in 2019 as well.
That was because of the scope of Elfo’s duties, the diverse population served, and the large territory he was responsible for, according to the commission.
▪ Assessor, auditor and treasurer – $104,407 to $108,519.
▪ County Council – $30,660 to $31,867.
