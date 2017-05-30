Eagle Scout Joseph Mueller of Bellingham unveils his monument to America’s 1917 entry into World War I on Monday at Greenacres Memorial Park near Ferndale, Wash.
Eagle Scout Joseph Mueller of Bellingham unveils his monument to America’s 1917 entry into World War I on Monday at Greenacres Memorial Park near Ferndale, Wash. Robert Mittendorf rmittendorf@bhamherald.com
Eagle Scout Joseph Mueller of Bellingham unveils his monument to America’s 1917 entry into World War I on Monday at Greenacres Memorial Park near Ferndale, Wash. Robert Mittendorf rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

Local

Memorial Day event honors World War I soldiers

The Bellingham Herald

May 30, 2017 07:31 AM

UPDATED May 30, 2017 11:22 AM

Several hundred people watched as a memorial honoring the 100-year anniversary of the U.S. entry in World War I was unveiled during the annual Festival of Flags on Memorial Day at Greenacres Memorial Park near Ferndale.

Joseph Mueller of Bellingham raised $6,000 and directed installation of the monument as part of his Eagle Scout service project. Keynote speaker was former Navy Chief Don Tompson, who discussed respect for the U.S. flag and the right to protest.

The event also featured a ceremonial roll call of the military veterans who were buried in the cemetery over the past year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • See some of the places impacted by Nooksack River flooding in Ferndale area

    Flood water from the Nooksack River covers various locations around Ferndale on Friday, Nov. 24.

See some of the places impacted by Nooksack River flooding in Ferndale area

See some of the places impacted by Nooksack River flooding in Ferndale area 1:20

See some of the places impacted by Nooksack River flooding in Ferndale area

View More Video