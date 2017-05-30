Memorial Day event honors World War I soldiers

Several hundred people watched as a memorial honoring the 100-year anniversary of the U.S. entry in World War I was unveiled during the annual Festival of Flags on Memorial Day at Greenacres Memorial Park near Ferndale.
Joseph Mueller of Bellingham raised $6,000 and directed installation of the monument as part of his Eagle Scout service project. Keynote speaker was former Navy Chief Don Tompson, who discussed respect for the U.S. flag and the right to protest.
The event also featured a ceremonial roll call of the military veterans who were buried in the cemetery over the past year.
