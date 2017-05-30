Local

May 30, 2017 7:24 AM

Missing Lynden woman is found alive

By Robert Mittendorf

An 83-year-old Lynden woman was found alive in a river after she went missing from her home Monday night.

A missing persons report was filed with Lynden Police for Shirley Marie Assink, who disappeared after going to her car for a sweater. Also missing was her silver 2007 Saturn Vue, a small SUV.

Details remained sketchy early Tuesday but her son-in-law, Dave Hanson of Bellingham, said Assink was alive. He posted several appeals overnight on social media.

  Comments  

