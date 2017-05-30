It’s been warm and sunny for several days. That’s about to change

A high-pressure system that’s kept Western Washington unseasonably warm for the past several days has moved inland, bringing more normal late-spring temperatures to the region.
Temperatures in Bellingham have been in the high 70s and low 80s for for most of the past week, and the mercury approached temperature records on two days. On Tuesday, temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s as clouds arrive with a chance of rain.
“It’s going to be cooler again and like that for the rest of the week,” said meteorologist Gary Schneider at the National Weather Service in Seattle.
Schneider said there’s slight chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday, followed by a chance of showers Tuesday night.
Cloudy skies with a chance of rain or showers are forecast Wednesday through Friday, Schneider said. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s, which is about normal for May.
