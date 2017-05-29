Whatcom County Jail report for May 28, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MAY 28, 2017
Victor Manuel Abarca Jr., booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a no-contact order.
Hector Manuel Alonso Jr., booked by the Washington State Patrol for failure to obey a police officer.
Rudy Lucas Erickson, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Grace Marie Jensen, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Matthew Michael Jones, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, first-degree criminal trespass, and failure to appear in court on charges of third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.
Daniel Vladmimirovich Karpov, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Donald Errol Mauler, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and fourth-degree assault.
Jacqueline Michelle Russell, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Janet Solano Cruz, booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence and minor in possession or consuming alcohol.
Mark Saunders Stewart, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Riley Thomas Wirts, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Comments