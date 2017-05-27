USDA recalled Bellingham company’s beef broths – but on a ‘technicality,’ CEO says

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday recalled beef broth made by Cauldron Broths, of Bellingham, whose owner said it was based on a “technicality.”

The company, which opened last fall, did not have more than 5,000 pounds of its products properly inspected, the recall says. Still, there were “no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or illness due to consumption of these products,” the department noted.

Gabriel Claycamp, the company’s CEO, said his broth takes two days to make, spending the first weighing the bones and the second cooking and packaging. An inspector was there on the second day, when most of the work is done, but not the first, he said.

Both days in the process need to be inspected, and Claycamp said he simply didn’t know that was required.

“It’s very frustrating because it seems very much like a technicality, but it’s OK, it is what it is,” Claycamp said Saturday. “We’re just happy there are no accusations of bacteria or sickness or anything like that.”

The company, Claycamp added, sorted out the error with the Department of Agriculture and has been calling for inspections on both days for “several months now.” The department, Claycamp said, inspects beef, while the Food and Drug Administration inspects ingredients and processing for all other types of broth. The FDA has been inspecting on both days since the business began, he added.

Cauldron sells its pouches of bone broth at local stores like the Community Food Co-op and online. It introduced earlier this month its “froth broth” beverage at the Bellingham Farmer’s Market.

The Department of Agriculture lists these products in the recall:

▪ 24-fluid ounce pouches of Vital Choice Grass-Fed Beef Bone Broth with best-by dates of Jan. 15 and 18, 2018 and March 28, 2018

▪ 24-fluid ounce pouches of Beef Bone Broth with best-by dates of Jan. 3, 2018 and Feb. 15, 2018

▪ 24-fluid ounce pouches of Organic Cauldron's Cure beef broth with a best-by date of Dec. 21, 2018

▪ 1-gallon containers of Glace de Viande sauce base with a best-by date of Jan. 30, 2018

▪ 8-fluid ounce containers of Glace de Viande sauce base with a best-by date of March 4, 2018

Claycamp said he now understands the inspection process is an “all-or-nothing situation.”

“We’ve now been educated,” he added, “and it’ll never happen again.”