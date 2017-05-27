Gallery: Blossomtime Parade during the 2017 Ski to Sea weekend

Floats and bands file by as spectators take advantage of the sunny day and lined Cornwall Avenue for the annual Blossomtime Parade on Saturday, May 27, 2017, in downtown Bellingham.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Floats and bands file by as spectators take advantage of the sunny day and lined Cornwall Avenue for the annual Blossomtime Parade on Saturday, May 27, 2017, in downtown Bellingham. Thousands lined the parade route to enjoy floats, music and camaraderie under blue skies with warm weather.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Mount Baker High School flag bearer leads the band down Cornwall Avenue during the annual Blossomtime Parade on Saturday, May 27, 2017, in downtown Bellingham.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
The Whatcom Community College orca gets mobbed by kids along Cornwall Avenue during the annual Blossomtime Parade on Saturday, May 27, 2017, in downtown Bellingham.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
A Bellingham police officer high fives children as he leads the annual Blossomtime Parade down Cornwall Avenue on Saturday, May 27, 2017, in downtown Bellingham.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Spectators hold their hands to their hearts as the U.S. Flag leads the annual Blossomtime Parade down Cornwall Avenue on Saturday, May 27, 2017, in downtown Bellingham.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
The Bellingham Police motorcycle unit leads the annual Blossomtime Parade on Saturday, May 27, 2017, along Cornwall Avenue in downtown Bellingham.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Two boys play with a soccer ball on Cornwall Avenue while waiting for the annual Blossomtime Parade to begin on Saturday, May 27, 2017, in downtown Bellingham.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
A Bellingham police officer high fives children as he leads the annual Blossomtime Parade down Cornwall Avenue on Saturday, May 27, 2017, in downtown Bellingham.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Mountain Rescue Bellingham member Justin Mitchell waves to the spectators lined along Cornwall Avenue during the annual Blossomtime Parade on Saturday, May 27, 2017, in downtown Bellingham.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Unicyclist Michael Logan of Shelton, Wash., peddles down Cornwall Avenue during the annual Blossomtime Parade on Saturday, May 27, 2017, in downtown Bellingham.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lauren, 8, and Makayla Gay, 16, watch the annual Blossomtime Parade on Saturday afternoon May 27, 2017, in downtown Bellingham.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald