Have you seen the low tides this week around Bellingham?
Children explore tide pools during low tide at Larrabee State Park on Friday, May 26, near Bellingham. Classes from several Whatcom County schools were at Larrabee State Park on field trips to explore the tide pools. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration lists Bellingham as having a midday low tide of -2.6 feet on Friday and -2.8 feet on Saturday which are some of the lowest of the year.
Evan AbellThe Bellingham Herald
