Trump budget request includes cash for leaky buildings at Blaine truck border crossing

President Donald Trump’s budget request for fiscal year 2018 earmarked nearly $18 million in repairs to a local border crossing.
The General Services Administration recommended repairs to the two buildings at the Blaine truck crossing, the administration said in a statement this week. Both buildings have leaks in their walls and roofs and insulation problems.
The two buildings make up the truck crossing on state Route 543. One is for managing commercial traffic crossing the border and the other handles non-commercial traffic, said Chad Hutson, an administration spokesman.
Repairs could also include fixes to other building systems such as electrical work, plumbing and alarms, Hutson said. The cost breakdown includes $1.6 million for design, $14.9 million for inspection and $1.3 million for management and inspection.
If the proposal is approved, work wouldn’t start until spring 2019 at the earliest, he added.
Trump’s $4.1 trillion budget blueprint, released earlier this week, boosts spending for defense, veterans and homeland security. It recommends large cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Agriculture.
