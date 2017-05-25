Lyft, a ridesharing service, has arrived in Bellingham
Local

Is this the Lyft Bellingham is looking for when it comes to ridesharing?

By Dave Gallagher

dgallagher@bhamherald.com

May 25, 2017 3:18 PM

A new rideshare company has arrived in Bellingham.

Lyft is offering rides in Whatcom County up to the U.S.-Canada border as well as south into parts of Skagit and Island counties, according to its coverage map.

To use Lyft, customers need to download the app onto a smartphone, then put in a request for a ride. After the ride is completed, customers then pay the driver through the phone.

The company is also looking for Lyft drivers. Details can be found on its “Drive with Lyft” page.

To celebrate its arrival in Bellingham, the company is offering $5 off the first ride. Passengers need to use the promo code LYFTLOVE17.

Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz

