Lynden celebrates 125th anniversary with strawberry shortcake spanning a world record 1250 feet on Saturday, June 4, in Lynden. All numbers mentioned besides gutter length are estimates. Music is "Ladybirds Theme" by David Szesztay. Evan Abell The Bellingham Herald
Lynden celebrates 125th anniversary with strawberry shortcake spanning a world record 1250 feet on Saturday, June 4, in Lynden. All numbers mentioned besides gutter length are estimates. Music is "Ladybirds Theme" by David Szesztay. Evan Abell The Bellingham Herald

Local

May 25, 2017 2:20 PM

Looking for a safe place to live in Washington state? Two of safest are in Whatcom County

The Bellingham Herald Staff

Two cities in Whatcom County made the list of 50 Safest Cities in Washington state, according to the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

Lynden ranked No. 6, and Ferndale landed the 34th spot. Duvall, Sammamish, Connell, DuPont, and Pullman are the top five.

Bellingham did not make the list.

The National Council for Home Safety and Security compiled the list using the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics along with the trade association's own population data and internal research.

Children and parents play at new Star Park in Ferndale

Parents play with their young children at Star Park on Wednesday, June 8, in Ferndale, Wash. Volunteers built most of the park, with the work on the city’s newest park wrapping up Tuesday night.

Evan Abell The Bellingham Herald

Researchers eliminated cities that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI and removed cities with populations fewer than 5,000.

According to the latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, Lynden has a population of 12,902; Ferndale, 11,415.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Ski to Sea competitor describes dangers on the Nooksack River

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos