Looking for a safe place to live in Washington state? Two of safest are in Whatcom County

Two cities in Whatcom County made the list of 50 Safest Cities in Washington state, according to the National Council for Home Safety and Security.
Lynden ranked No. 6, and Ferndale landed the 34th spot. Duvall, Sammamish, Connell, DuPont, and Pullman are the top five.
Bellingham did not make the list.
The National Council for Home Safety and Security compiled the list using the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics along with the trade association's own population data and internal research.
Researchers eliminated cities that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI and removed cities with populations fewer than 5,000.
According to the latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, Lynden has a population of 12,902; Ferndale, 11,415.
