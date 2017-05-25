Looking for a safe place to live in Washington state? Two of safest are in Whatcom County

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:52 Ski to Sea competitor describes dangers on the Nooksack River Pause 0:57 State Sen. Doug Ericksen holds town hall at Meridian High School 3:17 Watch the arguments for and against the effort to recall Sen. Ericksen 1:25 Group of citizens file paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen 27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration 0:46 '64 Falcon lands on Fairhaven roof - gently 1:46 A look at how the port, state will clean up Blaine Marina 1:50 Highlights from the Junior Ski to Sea Parade 0:49 Hundreds gather by County Courthouse for 'Wake Up Whatcom County' rally in Bellingham 3:41 Here's how to safely navigate a traffic roundabout Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Lynden celebrates 125th anniversary with strawberry shortcake spanning a world record 1250 feet on Saturday, June 4, in Lynden. All numbers mentioned besides gutter length are estimates. Music is "Ladybirds Theme" by David Szesztay. Evan Abell The Bellingham Herald

Lynden celebrates 125th anniversary with strawberry shortcake spanning a world record 1250 feet on Saturday, June 4, in Lynden. All numbers mentioned besides gutter length are estimates. Music is "Ladybirds Theme" by David Szesztay. Evan Abell The Bellingham Herald