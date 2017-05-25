Ski to Sea competitor describes dangers on the Nooksack River
Longtime Ski to Sea competitor Brian Flannelly of Bellingham describes some of the submerged dangers on the left channel of the Nooksack River recently. River flow was 5,300 feet per second, or 8.25 feet, about where meteorologists and hydrologists think levels will be on race day. The hazardous approach is marked with poles.

