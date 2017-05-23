Sunset at Boulevard Park. Monday’s high temperature was 79 degrees, just 1 degree shy of the record 80 degrees set on May 22, 1969.
Sunset at Boulevard Park. Monday’s high temperature was 79 degrees, just 1 degree shy of the record 80 degrees set on May 22, 1969. Staff The Bellingham Herald file
Sunset at Boulevard Park. Monday’s high temperature was 79 degrees, just 1 degree shy of the record 80 degrees set on May 22, 1969. Staff The Bellingham Herald file

Local

The last time it was this hot on May 22, astronauts were circling the moon

By Robert Mittendorf

rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

May 23, 2017 8:53 AM

An early evening temperature spike nearly sent Monday into the record books.

And after cooler days Tuesday and Wednesday, a high pressure system is expected to return Thursday, bringing sunny skies and above-normal temperatures to last through the Memorial Day weekend.

“We’re still on track for a nice weekend,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Michalski in Seattle. “It should be warming up again for a great weekend.”

Monday’s high temperature was 79 degrees, just 1 degree shy of the record 80 degrees set on May 22, 1969.

To put that into perspective: On May 22, 1969, two Apollo 10 astronauts were traveling less than 10 miles above the lunar surface, in preparation for the first moon landing that was to come two months later.

Temperatures hovered in the low to mid-70s all Monday afternoon, but rose into the high 70s between 6 and 8 p.m. Monday as recorded at Bellingham International Airport.

Normal high for May 22 is 63 degrees, and Wednesday is looking like a typical spring day for Western Washington, with a 30 percent chance of rain and highs in the mid-60s, Michalski said.

Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  