Atop Zane in Fairhaven: It’s a bird, it’s a plane. No, it’s a Ford Falcon

A 1964 Ford Falcon will be getting quite a bit of air on Wednesday in Fairhaven, but only in the name of art.
Around 9 a.m., a crane is scheduled to lift the car onto a pole where it will sit above Zane Burger at 1315 12th St. The public is invited to check out the project, said Kim Mindnich, who is helping organize the installation.
The engine and other non-visible parts have been removed. Zane Burger received approval from the city to install the car because it is considered a piece of art, Mindnich said.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
Comments