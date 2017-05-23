A rendering of what the 1964 Ford Falcon will look like when placed on a pole above Zane Burger in Fairhaven. A crane is expected to put the car on the pole on Wednesday morning, May 24.
May 23, 2017 5:00 AM

Atop Zane in Fairhaven: It’s a bird, it’s a plane. No, it’s a Ford Falcon

By Dave Gallagher

A 1964 Ford Falcon will be getting quite a bit of air on Wednesday in Fairhaven, but only in the name of art.

Around 9 a.m., a crane is scheduled to lift the car onto a pole where it will sit above Zane Burger at 1315 12th St. The public is invited to check out the project, said Kim Mindnich, who is helping organize the installation.

The engine and other non-visible parts have been removed. Zane Burger received approval from the city to install the car because it is considered a piece of art, Mindnich said.

