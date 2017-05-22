Whatcom County Jail report for May 21, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MAY 21, 2017
Eli Adrian Cuaresma, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Foad John Eini, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on fugitive from justice warrants.
Judy Karen Hicks, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Jonathan K. Kennedy, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Evan Scott Morrison, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Shawn Dale Noisey, booked by the Washington State Patrol, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the state Department of Corrections on a detainer, and for third-degree driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence, vehicular assault, and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Ignacio Nunez Bastian, booked by the Washington State Patrol for second-degree driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence, and first-degree aiding and abetting negligent driving.
Brian Lee Pierre, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for first-degree negligent driving, disorderly conduct and second-degree assault.
William James Skuse, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Charles Bruce Teton, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for driving under the influence.
Daniel Harland Wable, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Derrick Lee Weebothee, booked by the Washington State Patrol for reckless endangerment.
Thomas Harvey Williams, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
