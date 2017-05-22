Kevin Musselman of Sudden Valley fou nd this fawn lying on the fortn porch of his home Monday morning, May 22.
May 22, 2017 12:17 PM

He stepped out for morning coffee and found this on his front porch

By Jim Donaldson

Kevin Musselman made a cup of coffee Monday morning, stepped out onto the front porch of his Sudden Valley home – and found a fawn lying there.

“This time of year, this kind of thing happens all the time,” Musselman said. “But it was kind of alarming to see it that close to the house.”

Musselman said he took some photos but otherwise left the fawn alone, except to check on it periodically. Eventually, it’s mother came back and the pair walked off into the woods.

“There’s so many deer back here, it’s ridiculous,” he said.

Deer often leave their fawns in safe places to avoid predators and are always nearby, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. If you find one lying quietly in the woods (or on your front porch), it’s best to leave it alone, wildlife officials said..

