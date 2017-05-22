Another case of “probable” whooping cough surfaces at Ferndale High School

A Ferndale High School student has been diagnosed with probable whooping cough, according to a school district announcement.

“A probable case, versus confirmed, is one that is clinically consistent with the case definition for whooping cough but is not lab-confirmed or linked to another confirmed case,” said Melissa Morin, spokeswoman for the Whatcom County Health Department.

There have been two previous cases of the illness in students at the high school, reported in March and earlier in May.

As of May 6, there have been at least 22 cases of whooping cough this year in Whatcom County – according to a Washington Department of Health weekly report.

The report also showed that Whatcom County has the highest rate of whooping cough, also known as pertussis, in the state.

The county health department is notifying others who may have been exposed to the ill student. They are being told to watch for symptoms of the highly contagious bacterial infection that causes a severe cough.

Learn more online, doh.wa.gov/whoopingcough.