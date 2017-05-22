He tried to pass on a blind curve. Now he’s facing felony charges

A Bellingham man is facing drunken driving, car theft, and other charges following a crash that injured his passenger. Authorities said the man tried to pass several cars on a blind curve near the scene of a recent deadly collision Sunday afternoon on Mount Baker Highway.
Nichole M. Lee, 25, was in satisfactory condition Monday morning at St. Joseph hospital. She was a passenger in a car driven by Shawn Dale Noisey, 32, of Bellingham, police said.
Sunday’s wreck was about 2 1/2 miles east of Deming on the same stretch of Mount Baker Highway as the Mother’s Day crash that claimed the lives of three people, including a young father and his infant daughter.
Authorities said Noisey, a convicted felon, was drunk and driving too fast in a red four-door 1992 Geo Prizm when he hit a blue four-door 1999 Jeep Cherokee driven by Lloyd M. Lloyd, 73, of Maple Falls.
Washington State Patrol’s crash investigation indicated Noisey was headed west near milepost 16 when he tried to pass several cars on a blind curve. He was going too fast and lost control, spinning into the eastbound lane. Noisey’s car was struck on the passenger side in the eastbound lane by Lloyd’s car, which was headed east.
Noisey was uninjured in the crash. Noisey and Lee weren’t wearing seat belts. The Prizm was damaged beyond repair.
Lloyd and his wife, Ann M. Lloyd, 70, also of Maple Falls, were uninjured. It wasn’t known if they were wearing seat belts, according to the state patrol’s report. Their vehicle was damaged and towed.
Driving under the influence, unsafe passing, and excess speed were listed as causes for the wreck on the state patrol’s report. Speed limit in the area is 55 mph, but it was unknown how fast Noisey was driving, said Washington State Patrol Sgt. Mark Francis.
Noisey was booked into Whatcom County Jail on Sunday afternoon on suspicion of driving under the influence, vehicular assault, third-degree driving with a suspended license, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and a state Department of Corrections detainer warrant.
Francis said the car-theft charge stems from an incident that occurred Saturday involving Noisey’s parents’ car.
Noisey was being held without bail, with a court appearance scheduled for Monday afternoon. According to court records, Noisey has several felony drug, theft, weapons and other convictions dating to at least 2004.
Mount Baker Highway was closed briefly after the crash and traffic was limited to one lane during the investigation.
This online story was corrected at 11:25 a.m. Monday to show that the Prizm that Noisey was driving wasn’t stolen and that the DUI charge wasn’t a felony.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
