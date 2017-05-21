News
Sports
Entertainment
Classifieds
60°
Full Menu
60°
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
About Us
Contact Us
Newsletters
News Tips
Share a Photo
Digital Edition
Dealsaver
News
All News
Local
Crime
Northwest
Nation & World
Weird News
Local Elections
Videos
Galleries
Traffic Cams
Webcam
Reader Photos
Columnists
Rules of the Road
Sports
All Sports
High Schools
Prep Basketball
Prep Football
Community Sports
Seahawks
Mariners
Outdoors
Colleges
Politics
Politics
Elections
Business
All Business
National Business
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Calendar
Restaurants
Movie News & Reviews
Movie Showtimes
Celebrities
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Columnists
Get Out
Living
All Living
Celebrations
Food & Drink
Families
Whatcom Magazine
Primetime Seniors
Whatcom Weddings
Opinion
All Opinion
Editorial Cartoons
Letters to the Editor
Obituaries
Local Obituaries
Submit an Obituary
Public Notices
Cars
Jobs
Moonlighting
Homes
Classifieds
Shopping
Place An Ad
Local
Playlist
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
1:28
Ski to Sea 2017 kicks off with middle school, community race at Lake Padden
Pause
4:10
A killer whale mom teaches her calves how to hunt
3:43
Watch killer whales feast on a shark off California's Central Coast
1:35
Killer whales display rare attack technique for hunting sea lions
1:16
See highlights of the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea Parade
1:07
Crews practice oil spill recovery on Nooksack River
1:41
EPA coordinating emergency cleanup of hazardous waste site near Ferndale
1:55
How to make a PB&J in space
3:27
Hit and run victim's mom: "Most people would have turned around and seen what they hit."
1:25
How to fit a bike helmet correctly
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
Highlights from the Junior Ski to Sea Parade
May 21, 2017
Here's a snippet of The Bellingham Herald's live video coverage of this year's Junior Ski to Sea Parade Friday, May 19.
Bellingham Herald
More Videos
1:50
Highlights from the Junior Ski to Sea Parade
1:28
Ski to Sea 2017 kicks off with middle school, community race at Lake Padden
1:16
See highlights of the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea Parade
1:41
See what happens when a big pipe breaks at the Bellingham sewage treatment plant
4:10
A killer whale mom teaches her calves how to hunt
3:27
Hit and run victim's mom: "Most people would have turned around and seen what they hit."
6:15
Competing opinions on Cherry Point development
1:29
Watch crews blast snow off North Cascades Highway
0:49
Hundreds gather by County Courthouse for 'Wake Up Whatcom County' rally in Bellingham
0:27
Deadly hit and run on Birch Bay-Lynden Road
1:52
Five facts about the North Cascades Highway
4:37
Whatcom County dairy farmer pleads not guilty in animal cruelty case
More Videos
Editor's Choice Videos
Subscriptions
Digital Subscriptions
Subscriber Services
e-Edition
Newsletters
Site Information
Customer Service
About Us
Contact Us
Archive
Social, Mobile & More
Mobile & Apps
Facebook
Twitter
You Tube
RSS
Submit a Photo
Advertising
Information
Place a Classified
Place an Obituary
Place a Celebration
Local Deals
Shopping
More
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service